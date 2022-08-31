Police seek info on Dubuque burglary suspect

Police have released a photograph of a man believed to be linked to a residential burglary that occurred June 23 in Dubuque.

Dubuque police seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who authorities suspect burglarized a residence this summer.

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at about 6:40 p.m. June 23 at 1604 Lincoln Ave. Police released a photograph Tuesday of a man believed to be linked to the incident.

