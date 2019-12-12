Three country music legends with more than two-dozen No. 1 singles among them will bring an “unplugged” evening of songs and stories to Dubuque.
Country icons Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy will join forces for “Country Unplugged” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Five Flags Center. The facility shared details about the concert with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing it this morning.
Tickets for the show will range in price from $39 to $59, and they will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. To purchase tickets, visit the Five Flags box office or Ticketmaster.com.
The three hits-makers, each of whom had sustained success in the 1990s, will take the stage together and play their top songs. They also will tell stories about lives lived in the spotlight and on the stage.
The performance will mark Diffie’s return to Five Flags. The “Pickup Man” and “Third Rock from the Sun” singer previously appeared at the civic center more than 15 years ago.
Diffie has released 13 albums, charted 20 top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Music charts and scored 12 No. 1 singles over the course of his career.
Chesnutt is known for the hits “Brother Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something” and “It Sure is Monday.” Fourteen of Chesnutt’s tunes have achieved No. 1 status, and 23 overall have reached the top 10.
Murphy also has more than 30 hits to his name, two of which — “Dust on the Bottle” and “Party Crowd” — have reached No. 1 on the charts. His songwriting talents also are renowned, having co-authored eight additional No. 1 singles.
Neither Chesnutt nor Murphy has performed at Five Flags Center previously.