A combined food pantry and clothes closet is available to Dubuque Community School District families.

It is open from noon to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 11 at Irving Elementary School, 2520 Pennsylvania Ave.

The pantry will feature a variety of nonperishable and some perishable food items.

Contact Annika Sunleaf at 563-552-4608 or by email at asunleaf@dbqschools.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.