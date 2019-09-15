LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County residents who suffered flooding damage last week are being asked to report it to county officials.
The Grant County Emergency Management Office said residents should report such damages by calling 608-723-7171.
“This damage survey will help us determine if we sustained enough damages to apply for any type of state or federal assistance,” the announcement states. “We will also add you to our contact list in case aid would become available.”
Damage that should be reported includes “water or structural damage to the home, damage to foundations, damaged utilities (furnace, water heater, etc.), damage to wells and septic systems (and) driveways that are impassible due to bridge/culvert washouts.”
Authorities advise residents to take photos of the damage before making repairs and to save their receipts.