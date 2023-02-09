Police on Wednesday released the name of the man who was fatally shot Tuesday in Dubuque.
Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque, died after sustaining “several gunshot wounds,” according to police. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
A press release also offered more details on the events surrounding the shooting.
Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots and found Burns. Officers attempted life-saving measures on Burns before he was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he died of his injures.
The release states that the ensuing investigation found that there was a disturbance involving “several persons” in the yard adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Ave., during which a gun was fired.
“This was not a random act of violence,” the release states.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Lt. Brendan Welsh said Wednesday, “It appears that during the disturbance, Burns was intentionally shot. Nobody else was hit.”
He said police still are working to determine how many people were involved in the disturbance, as well as their identities and relationship to each other.
Police said that, after the shooting, “participants apparently fled the area on foot in several directions following the incident. Investigators are actively reviewing camera systems, speaking with witnesses and conducting other related follow-up.”
No arrests have been reported in relation to the shooting.
Police would like to review surveillance camera footage from anyone living near where the shooting occurred. Those with footage should call Lt. Ted McClimon at 563-589-4439 or Investigator Isaiah Hoff at 563-589-4429. The investigators also can be reached via email at Tmcclimo@cityofdubuque.org or Ihoff@cityofdubuque.org.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 563-589-4415. Individuals also can call Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 and can qualify for a monetary award for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.