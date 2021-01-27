CASCADE, Iowa -- Authorities seek video footage from the Cascade area after scammers bilked local residents out of money by claiming their grandchild was in legal trouble.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's and Cascade Police departments are investigating the scam, which occurred Monday.
"The scammers phoned the victims, claiming to need money to get a grandchild out of legal trouble," a press release states. "The scammers then arranged for an accomplice to pick up cash from the victim’s residence."
People who live near Cascade High School who have security cameras are asked to review footage between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday for any clips of a white or silver Audi sport utility vehicle, the release states.
Anyone with such footage should call sheriff's department Investigator Amanda Potter at 563-587-3856.