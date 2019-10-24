This story has been updated to correct the number of the East Dubuque Police Department.
Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill., police officers said they are searching for a Dubuque man who went missing early Monday morning.
Dan Gessner, 28, of 1611 Manson Road, was last seen at about 3:15 a.m. at the Other Side Bar, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., in downtown East Dubuque, said East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovacic.
Gessner, a local stand-up comedian, did not show up to work Monday or Tuesday, according to a Facebook group created by family and friends to share information and help find Gessner.
Kovacic and Dubuque police said Gessner is not considered to be endangered.
Kovacic described Gessner as approximately 6-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 200 to 210 pounds. He said Gessner last was seen wearing a black buttoned-down shirt with dark pants and glasses. Anyone with information about Gessner’s whereabouts is asked to contact East Dubuque police at 815-747-3913 or Dubuque police at 563-589-4415.