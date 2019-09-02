Dubuque police today released three photos of two vandals who struck Wahlert Catholic High School last month.
They seek the public's assistance in identifying the culprits.
The photos appear to show two boys with baseball caps on and shirts over their heads entering the school.
Police said the incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Aug. 6. An incident report for the school at 2005 Kane St. lists crimes of arson and criminal mischief-destruction/damage/vandalism.
It states there was $50 worth of damage related to something being "burned" and $300 worth of damage/vandalism.
Anyone with information on the two culprits can submit information at cityofdubuque.org/2135/ID4PD, by calling police at 563-589-4415 or by calling Dubuque & Jo Daviess County Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 or 800-747-0117.