Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is impacting traffic.
The rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes.
Traffic was reduced to one eastbound lane in the area of the crash as of 3:30 p.m.
Police said they anticipated that the scene would be cleared by about 5 p.m.
Lt. Brendan Welsh said the semi driver lost control of the vehicle on the curve in the roadway and that no injuries requiring ambulance transport were immediately reported.
The name of the driver was not immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.