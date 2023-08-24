Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque will hold a free food giveaway Saturday, Aug. 26, at the church, 2155 University Ave.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. until food supplies are exhausted, according to a press release.
Recipients do not need to register in advance. The distribution will be conducted on a drive-thru basis with participants remaining in their vehicles while church volunteers load food.
The event is held in conjunction with the St. Stephen’s Branch of River Bend Food Bank.
The church plans to serve more than 200 people.
