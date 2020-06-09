Two Dubuque Community Schools grab-and-go meal sites will remain open through the end of July, while three others will continue this month.
District officials announced they will continue offering no-cost meals to children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Prescott Elementary School and Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School.
District-sponsored sites at Super 20 Mobile Home Park and Table Mound Mobile Home Parks are scheduled to remain open through the end of June.
However, it is possible that date could be extended, according to school district spokesman Mike Cyze.