News in your town

Pop-up food bus to serve communities throughout Southwest Wisconsin

Lansing bridge temporarily closes, likely spiking traffic in PDC

Lansing bridge temporarily closes, likely spiking traffic in PDC

Pride Month provides chance to celebrate diversity, even during pandemic

Our opinion: Peaceful Dubuque protests inspire steps toward change

Black bear romps through Grant County community, escorted out of town

Black bear romps through Grant County community, escorted out of town

Police: Refrain from posting incorrect information about unrest in Dubuque

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from May

UPDATE: Dubuque child killed in fiery, head-on crash; 2 airlifted for treatment

PHOTO GALLERY: National Guard soldiers deploy from Dubuque

Authorities seek tips on man who did not return to Dubuque correctional facility

Hy-Vee to give away 40,000 peaches in Dubuque

Authorities seek tips on man who did not return to Dubuque correctional facility

REMINDER: Ceremony, parade today for Dubuque-based soldiers deploying to Middle East

Dubuque County woman charged for fatal bridge crash