Recently, while talking about how we work with our colleagues and others during trying and good times, my dear friend, Renee Poppe, with Medline Industries, said, “We do life together.” Reflecting on my years of service at Northeast Iowa Community College, that statement resonates with me deeply.
At NICC, anyone can walk through our doors and seek services. We try to meet people where they are in life, and that means understanding how their life situation could impact their learning journey. Most importantly, we collaborate with family members, nonprofit partners, and businesses to support our learners through programs and services. It is so true when Walt Whitman admonished us, “Be curious, not judgmental.” Everyone has a story. How do we listen with no assumptions?
I remember Jim (not his real name) who came to us during one wintry day, homeless and wondering about his life ahead. With help from a nonprofit agency, he had a place to stay. Jim enrolled in our Opportunity Dubuque training program (a partnership with the Greater Dubuque Development Corp.). A few months later on graduation night, Jim held up his certificate and said, “I have knowledge. I have hope.” I have kept those six impactful words in my heart all these years.
Families and friends are important in our graduates’ completion. Jane (not her real name) and her parents were so happy during one of our celebrations. Her mother told us that Jane wanted to quit the program shortly after starting. She felt she could not do it. “Why don’t you go back for one more day,” was her mother’s encouragement. Over time, there were many one-more-days, and they kept Jane in the program. Some students can only take one small step given their situation. Those small steps can lead to their successful completion.
During the turmoil of the pandemic, a student wrote “I have never accomplished anything in my life, nor have I had anyone to encourage me the way staff and teachers have. … I have learned I can set goals and I can accomplish many things I never knew I could. I came from drugs and alcohol addiction, and an extremely abusive relationship. I have been beat down so bad I believed I deserved no better and I CAN’T SUCCEED... NICC gave me back my I CAN and my confidence back... This school is more than a school to me... This school will forever be a part of me... I LOVE NICC.” It is a good reminder that people who had a rough start does not mean that they will have a rough finish. We can partner with them to change their life’s trajectory.
Mahatma Gandhi said, “The future depends on what we do in the present.” NICC will continue to collaborate with our K-12 schools to help our young learners be more college and/or career ready. Meeting the workforce needs of our businesses remains a priority through enhancing our programs, adding new, in-demand ones, and creating pathways to accommodate our diverse learners. Addressing child care, transportation, housing, poverty, language proficiency, and other issues of our students will be ongoing. We believe in supporting our students to “commit to complete, complete to compete.”
As a college of the community, 85% of those we serve live in our 5,000-square-mile district. Our mission is to improve lives, help to drive business success, and enhance our communities’ vitality. My colleagues and I have been blessed with unwavering support from our communities. I could not be more grateful. Together we look for the good, to be the good, and to do the good. Let’s continue to do life together and lift each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.