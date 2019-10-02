Forecasters have issued a flash flood watch for the tri-state area through this morning.
The watch includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports that a strong cold front moving through the region could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour overnight Tuesday into today. The heavy rain falling on already saturated soils could result in flash flooding.
Forecasters also issued a flood watch for the Mississippi River at Dubuque. Rainfall could cause the river to briefly top the 17-foot flood stage Friday through Sunday at the Dubuque railroad bridge.