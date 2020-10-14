EPWORTH, Iowa -- A food drive is underway this week from Western Dubuque Community School District's Bobcat Den food pantry.
Through Saturday, Oct. 17, drop-off boxes are located at Silker's in Epworth, Greenwood's Grocery in Farley and Fareway in Peosta.
There also will be a "drive-by drop-off" from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Tower Park in Epworth.
Among the food items needed are granola bars, ready-to-eat meals, peanut butter and cereal.
The food drive is sponsored by the Western Dubuque High School FFA and Lions Club.