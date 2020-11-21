The Dubuque branch of the NAACP will hold its annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The sixth annual event will start at 11 a.m. at 955 Washington St. Turkeys are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with one available per household, organizers said.
Miquel Jackson, vice president of the local NAACP, said organizers expect to distribute turkeys to more than 200 households.
Participants are asked to bring a driver’s license or state-issued ID, wear a mask and practice social distancing.