GLEN HAVEN, Wis. — Two shots entered a Grant County residence on Tuesday night, but no injuries were reported.
Authorities seek tips as they investigate the shooting.
The shooting was reported at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A home on Dugway Road north of Glen Haven was struck by the shots, though a specific address of the residence was not provided.
One bullet entered the home’s south-facing living-room window, lodging in a sill, according to the release. A second bullet struck the southeast side of the home, traveling through a closet and bedroom before stopping in the ceiling.
Two people were in the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.