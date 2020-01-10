An approaching storm already is prompting local warnings from the National Weather Service.
The agency has issued a winter storm watch for 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, for an area that includes Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The NWS predicts “rain changing to freezing rain and sleet Friday night, (then) ice changing to all snow Saturday afternoon before ending Saturday night.”
It states that “significant” ice and snow accumulation is possible.