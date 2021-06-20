UPDATE
The tornado warnings have been allowed to expire.
UPDATE
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 9 p.m. for portions of Jackson County, including Bellevue and La Motte.
ORIGINAL
The National Weather Services has issued a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. today for western Jackson County, southwestern Dubuque County and northeastern Jones County.
The NWS reports that at 7:55 p.m., "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cascade" and that it was moving southeast at 35 mph.
People in the affected area are advised to take shelter immediately.