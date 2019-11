News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Local high wind warning on Wednesday for Dubuque County, 3 other local counties

Country star Pardi to headline Delaware County Fair

Transformer fire causes widespread power outage in East Dubuque

Company issues recall of popular snack crackers

CORRECTED: Decade of Dubuque arrest data shows local crime trends

Evolution of gym: TH seeks PE memories from readers

UPDATE: Monticello police report missing man's body located in creek

East Dubuque water service interruptions possible today due to main repair

GM recalls 640,000 pickups because seat belts can cause fires

Salad products sold in Illinois, Wisconsin recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Dubuque-area detours

UPDATE: Dense fog advisory extended for most of area

Stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque to close today

Stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque to close Wednesday