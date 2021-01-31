The primary election for the Dubuque City Council Ward 1 seat is set for Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Susan Farber, John Pregler and Nichole Weber are on the ballot. The top two vote-getters will move on to the March 2 special election.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Voting sites are:
- First Precinct: Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Drive.
- Second Precinct: Tri-State Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road.
- Third Precinct: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road.
- Fourth Precinct: Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
- Fifth Precinct: Summit Congregational Church, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road.
Voters also can determine their voting site by going online at dubuquecountyiowa.gov.
Ballots also can be cast at the Dubuque County Election Office on the fourth floor of the county courthouse in Dubuque from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.
Early ballots that can be mailed in also can be picked up at the Election Office. Completed ballots need to be postmarked by Monday or returned to the Election Office in the courthouse by 8 p.m. Tuesday
For more information, call the Election Office at 563-589-4457.