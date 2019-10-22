STOCKTON, Ill. — Officials say school was being held as scheduled Monday in Stockton after police investigated a rumored threat and found it was “unsubstantiated.”
An announcement from Superintendent Colleen Fox states that school officials were contacted Sunday night by Stockton police.
“The police had received information about a rumor regarding a threat to the high school,” states the announcement. “The police investigated this rumor, and the rumor was unsubstantiated.”
She said there would be an additional police presence Monday at the high school “solely as a precaution.”