I’m kind of a poster child for using Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library, having been a regular library user for more than 50 years. And right now, I’m literally on a poster.
I was happy to be asked to be the Carnegie-Stout Public Library Reader of the Month for March. Ben Eagle, readers advisory librarian at Carnegie-Stout, has been featuring a variety of avid readers in the community as Reader of the Month for three years now.
The display is on the first floor by new fiction. It includes a poster of the subject with a favorite book, a cart shelved with a whole list of the reader’s favorites and a bookmark with a condensed list of those favorites. Each reader also writes a blog that features the reader’s answers to some questions posed by Ben, as well as a list of favorite books.
One question Ben asked was when my love of reading began. Fittingly, that took me right back to Carnegie-Stout. I started reading at age 4, and my older sisters also read chapter books aloud to me, which I loved. We would take the bus to the library, and I remember racing down the marble steps to the children’s section in the basement. I had a number of favorites I checked out over and over — “Sam, Bangs and Moonshine,” “Bread and Jam for Frances,” “The Snowy Day” and any and all “Winnie the Pooh” books.
In grade school, I would ride my bike to meet the bookmobile, check out my allotted 11 books and pedal home with them in my basket, deliberating over which one to read first.
Since I wrote about it in the blog, I keep thinking about the bookmobile. I can remember exactly how it smelled (like books). I remember the librarian — long brown hair with one barrette on the side, kind of a serious lady.
And for some reason, as a kid, I always assumed she was married to the driver. Thinking back on it, I’m fairly sure that was not at all true. But I think I just thought they rode around in that giant library on wheels all the time, spreading the love of reading. (Keep in mind, I had a hippie sister and watched a lot of “The Partridge Family,” so that seemed plausible.)