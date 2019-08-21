BRIDGEPORT, Wis. — Crawford County authorities seek information on a hit-and-run crash Monday near Bridgeport.
A vehicle struck a median and a divided highway sign at the intersection of U.S. 18 and Wisconsin 60 at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a release from Crawford County Crime Stoppers.
The vehicle is a silver-colored sport utility vehicle that last was seen turning onto Grant County C, according to the release. The vehicle likely sustained front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 608-326-8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS. Information leading to an arrest or conclusion of a case could earn tipsters up to $1,000.