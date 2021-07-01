MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Authorities said a Jackson County woman nearly fell prey to an elaborate employment scam.
A Maquoketa woman was contacted regarding a job offer from an official purportedly with Clariant, a Swiss multinational corporation involved in the chemical industry, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
The agency shared the woman's experience in hopes of preventing residents from being scammed.
The woman was told the firm intended to open a facility in Maquoketa, and she was interviewed for a job more than once and asked a series of questions, all seemingly professional and employment-related.
The woman received a job offer and an employment packet online for her to complete and return.
The woman contacted the Jackson County Economic Alliance for more information about the company and learned that officials at the organization “knew nothing about a multinational corporation opening shop in Maquoketa.”
The woman then contacted Clariant. Officials said they never interviewed the woman, nor did they plan to open a location in Maquoketa.
The company had received “other complaints of imposters making job offers in their name."
Authorities say the scammers apparently sought the woman’s personal information, which they hoped to obtain when she completed and returned the employment packet.
Authorities warn residents to be careful about sharing personal information with job recruiters and to avoid paying for the promise of a job.