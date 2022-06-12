A free breakfast and lunch program for youth launches Monday, June 13, at various playground and park sites in Dubuque.
Meals are served Monday through Friday through Aug. 12, with the exception of July 4.
The program is sponsored by Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program, United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, Dubuque Community Schools and City of Dubuque Leisure Services.
All children 18 and younger are eligible.
Breakfast sites are Murphy Park, from 9 to 9:30 a.m.; Flora, Jackson and Orange parks, each from 9:30 to 10 a.m.; Allison-Henderson Park, the Bee Branch at 24th Street and Terrace Heights Community Center, each from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; and the Boys & Girls Club, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Lunch sites are the Boys & Girls Club and Orange Park, each from noon to 12:30 p.m.; Murphy Park, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.; Jackson Park, from 12:55 to 1:25 p.m.; the Bee Branch at 24th Street, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; Terrace Heights, from 1:10 to 1:40 p.m.; Allison-Henderson Park, from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.; and Flora Park, from 1:25 to 1:55 p.m.
Jefferson Park is a site for afternoon snacks from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch also will be served at Audubon, Prescott and Table Mound elementary schools on weekdays from July 5 to 29. Breakfast will be offered from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at each site, while lunch will be available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
These dates coincide with Dubuque Community Schools’ Summer Academy Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.