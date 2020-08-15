LANCASTER, Wis. — Volunteers have teamed up in southwest Wisconsin to host a dairy and produce giveaway.
The event will occur from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.
Dairy products from Prairie Farms, including chocolate, strawberry and 2% milk, chip dip, cottage and cream cheeses and sour cream, will be provided as will produce from Second Harvest Foodbank, which could include sweet corn, peppers, cantaloupe, cabbage and watermelon, according to a press release.
A limited supply of 1-pound packages of meat will be distributed as well.
Attendees should enter the fairgrounds from the last entrance toward the east side and follow signs to the giveaway.