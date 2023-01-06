Ronald Henry

Ronald Henry and his mother, Tonya Makinye

 Contributed

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Efforts continue to find a man missing from Platteville one month after his sudden disappearance.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that officers are preparing to do another aerial and ground search in the next week for Ronald Henry, 34, who was reported missing from rural Platteville on Dec. 7.