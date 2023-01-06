PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Efforts continue to find a man missing from Platteville one month after his sudden disappearance.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that officers are preparing to do another aerial and ground search in the next week for Ronald Henry, 34, who was reported missing from rural Platteville on Dec. 7.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the department also enlisted the help of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct interviews this week with about 10 people who knew or had contact with Henry in the area. Information from those interviews is being reviewed now.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Dreckman said. “… It’s a continuous process that’s going to go on until we run out of leads or he’s found.”
Authorities said Henry was staying at a home on Condry Road in rural Platteville when it was noticed on Dec. 5 that he was no longer there. Friends and family members have been unable to contact him since, and a missing persons alert was issued two days later.
Family members described Henry as a kind person and loving father to his son, Ronald Jr., adding that it was “very out of the norm” for him to go so long without contacting anyone. Most of his family lives in the Milwaukee area, and he was there in late November before heading to Platteville.
“When I call, he doesn’t just say, ‘Hello, Mom.’ He always goes, ‘Hello, beautiful,’ and he always ends a call with, ‘I love you,’ or by making me laugh,” said Henry’s mother, Tonya Makinye. “He’s a very happy person.”
Henry’s aunt Layaloni Jacobs said Henry used to live in Platteville and was familiar with the area. She said he was in town early last month to do some work on a farm in rural Platteville at which he had helped out several times before. Given the inability to contact him, family members are concerned foul play was involved in his disappearance.
Jacobs said Henry was planning to return to Milwaukee by mid-December to be home in time for the holidays with his family. She added that he also had tickets to a Dec. 19 home game for the Green Bay Packers, one of his favorite teams.
“He told me, ‘Auntie, I’ve never actually been to a real football game in my life, and I’m so excited,’” she said. “I know he wouldn’t have missed that game for anything.”
Jacobs and Makinye expressed frustration with the speed and frequency of communication from the involved authorities. Makinye said she had not heard from any law enforcement about her son’s disappearance and instead received information from other family members who had contact with the sheriff’s department.
Dreckman said keeping family members informed is a top priority but that the department needs to be careful about when and what information is released to make sure it can follow up on leads appropriately. He also said the department usually will establish one family member as a family liaison in ongoing cases, which in Henry’s case is a stepbrother.
Since Henry’s disappearance, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department has undertaken a large-scale search of the area he was last seen. The department has used drones, a helicopter from University of Dubuque’s aviation program and K-9s to search about 300 acres.
The new search will overlap with some of the areas already covered in previous searches and expand outward from there “by probably two or three times,” Dreckman said, adding that he couldn’t think of a search of this size in recent memory.
He added that the aerial search should begin this week with help from the state emergency management department, with ground searches to follow next week once the manpower is available. The circumstances around Henry’s disappearance still are unclear, so Dreckman said the office is treating it with the utmost urgency.
“We would treat every missing persons case like this,” he said. “... We’re doing everything we can, and we’re pooling all the resources we can for a productive outcome.”
Jacobs said she hoped those efforts will lead to some answers for family members, who had to face both the Christmas and New Year’s holidays without knowing Henry’s whereabouts or if he was safe. She added that she hopes anyone with information will consider the family’s pain and reach out with what they know.
“We need closure. My sister needs closure,” Jacobs said. “His son misses his dad. We just all want to know what happened to our loved one.”
Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.