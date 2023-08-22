Hot temperatures are expected to intensify as the week progresses, with heat index readings approaching 115 degrees in some areas.
Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for the entire Telegraph Herald readership area.
The warning is effective from 11 a.m. today to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to the National Weather Service. The warning area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
In Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, an excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, followed by an excessive heat watch starting Wednesday morning.
The forecast anticipates a high temperature of 99 degrees Wednesday and 98 degrees Thursday in Dubuque, according to the weather service. The extreme heat and humidity will “significantly increase” the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working outside or participating in outdoor activities.
An excessive heat watch also has been issued from Wednesday night to Thursday evening, Aug. 24.
City of Dubuque officials also announced the opening of additional public cooling centers to provide relief from the heat.
Available cooling centers are:
Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1795 Jackson St. — 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Salvation Army of Dubuque, 1099 Iowa St. — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Thursday.
Dubuque Intermodal Transportation Center lobby, 950 Elm St. — 6:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. today through Thursday.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday.
Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday.
Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Road — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Thursday.
Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St. — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Dubuque Ice Arena, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive — 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Thursday.
Dubuque Community Schools officials also announced plans to release sixth- and ninth-grade students who are attending an orientation day today two hours early due to forecasted “very high heat index temperatures,” according to an online announcement.