HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- A Grant County highway reconstruction project will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Wisconsin 11 from Wisconsin 35 to the Hazel Green village limits will be closed to thru traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to a municipal announcement.
During those hours, vehicles will be detoured to U.S. 151 and the Wisconsin 11 and Wisconsin 80 intersection in Hazel Green.
The work will include resurfacing the pavement, replacing guardrails, repairing box culverts and fixing bridge structures.
Work is expected to conclude in November.
