PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A free food distribution event will be held today in Platteville.
The Farmers to Families Food Box event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Platteville United Methodist Church, 1065 Lancaster St.
There are no income requirements for this drive-thru event, according to an announcement. Boxes contain fresh produce, dairy and meat products and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution is a partnership by Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Loffredo Foods.