News in your town

Authorities: Classic car stolen from locked garage near Platteville

Authorities: Classic car stolen from locked garage near Platteville

Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools

Police find evidence of card skimmers at 2 Dubuque ATMs

Police find evidence of card skimmers at 2 Dubuque ATMs

Dubuque County releases pic, seeks tips on theft of $14,000 in tools

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

PHOTO GALLERY: Damage left in wake of tornadoes in Dubuque, Grant counties

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

Palate adventures: Trying new foods like sushi, sashimi, Mango Tango

TH seeks tips for 3 business stories in wake of COVID-19 closures

REMINDER: Work to impact travel on U.S. 20 in East Dubuque area starting Thursday

Work to begin next week on busy Mississippi River crossing

City of East Dubuque, school district measures among those on ballots today

Tips sought for hit-and-run crash in Grant County

GALLERY: 18 pics from Dyersville St. Patrick's Day parade

After death, Darlington boy's kind spirit inspires others

Alliant Energy reports power outage in Dubuque

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Dubuque fire station tours suspended due to virus concerns

Rising country artist known for 'Drunk Me' coming to Dubuque

As Iowa confirms 5 more cases of new virus, Dubuque-area leaders discuss preparations, potential impacts

UPDATE: Reynolds signs disaster proclamation after 5 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa

Rising country artist known for 'Drunk Me' coming to Dubuque

FIRST IN THE TH: Country star making return to Dubuque

3 cases of new coronavirus confirmed in Iowa

1 lane of heavily traveled Dubuque-area road to close for 1 week

Delaware County Fair announces 2nd country headliner

GALLERY: 21 photos of Bellevue Marquette in state seminfinal

GALLERY: 17 photos of Cascade girls in state seminifinal

Delaware County Fair announces 2nd country headliner

Clarke conference presenter links mental health, drug abuse

Dubuque woman files suit claiming national sandwich chain exposed her to E. coli

Special elections: $7.8 million MFL MarMac proposal falls short; Ed-Co voters approve statement

Results announced following special Ed-Co, MFL MarMac elections

Ed-Co, MFL MarMac voters head to polls today

Police: Dubuque man repeatedly sexually abused girl

Dubuque, Dyersville hospitals implement visitation restrictions due to illnesses