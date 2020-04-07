Despite some confusion Monday, Wisconsin voters can head to the polls today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to cast ballots on municipal, school district and state judicial races during the spring election.
State races include elections for justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 1, 2 and 4. District 4 includes Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. The presidential preference primary also will occur.
In southwest Wisconsin, local seats that are up for grabs include all seats on the county boards in Crawford, Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked today and received no later than 4 p.m. April 13. Results from the election will not be released before that time.
To find your polling location, visit www.myvote.wi.gov.