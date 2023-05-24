Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Dubuque Salvation Army will host a mobile food pantry on Thursday, May 25.
The pantry will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army office, 1099 Iowa St.
A press release states that participants can receive a variety of free produce.
The Salvation Army has served Dubuque County for more than 100 years. To learn more, give a monetary donation or volunteer, call 563-556-1573.
