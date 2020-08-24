Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools will have a two-hour early release again on the second day of the school year Tuesday.
Dubuque Community Schools said the decision was made given “the forecast for very high heat index temperatures, combined with students and staff transitioning to wearing masks during the school day.”
Similar conditions also prompted the early release of students today on the first day of school.
Elsewhere, Western Dubuque, West Delaware and Edgewood-Colesburg are among the other districts that announced early releases on Tuesday.