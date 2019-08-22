CASSVILLE, Wis. — A boil advisory issued for the Village of Cassville has been lifted.
Village officials made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. The boil advisory had been in effect since Monday.
The village announced that the presence of “coliform bacteria, including E. coli” was detected in a water sample taken Aug. 14 at Eckstein Memorial Library. A follow-up sample on Friday did not detect E. coli, though coliform bacteria still was detected, according to a press release.
Village officials said results for the first sample were received Friday, but state officials recommended the village conduct further testing before issuing a boil order. Results of the second test were received Monday, prompting the boil order. The village advised at that time that follow-up samples will continue to be taken until the problem is resolved.