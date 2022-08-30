Police seek info on Dubuque burglary suspect

Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police have released a photograph of a man believed to be linked to a residential burglary that occurred June 23 in Dubuque.
Dubuque police seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who authorities suspect burglarized a residence this summer.
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at anpit 6:40 p.m. June 23 at 1604 Lincoln Ave. Police today released a photograph of a man believed to be linked to the incident.
The man is suspected of taking property worth $75 from the residence, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“We were able to obtain private surveillance footage of the suspect leaving the residence,” he said.
The photo shows a man with a baseball cap, light purple shirt and blue jeans riding a dark bicycle on a sidewalk. The man appears to have a goatee-style beard.
Anyone with information on the man or the burglary should contact police at www.cityofdubuque.org/2135/ID4PD or by calling 563-589-4415.
