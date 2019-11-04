A country star and a hip-hop group with nostalgic appeal will each perform in downtown Dubuque next spring.
Cole Swindell is slated to take the stage at Five Flags Center on Thursday, March 26. Twelve days earlier, on Saturday, March 14, rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will highlight a trio of performers at that same venue.
The facility shared details about both shows with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing them this morning.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Five Flags box office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Facility General Manager HR Cook said the two acts showcase the eclectic range of offerings of the downtown venue.
“We are here to offer something for everybody. That is our job,” he said. “We’ve been listening to our audience and trying to bring in the acts that they want.”
Swindell has cranked out hits since he burst onto the scene, notching eight Top 10 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since 2014. That includes No. 1 tunes “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Middle of a Memory,” “You Should Be Here” and “Let Me See Ya Girl.”
Four years ago, he earned the award for best new artist at the Country Music Association Awards, iHeart Radio Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.
Fellow country artists Hardy and Trea Landon will serve as special guests at the March 26 show.
Cook said Swindell has “been on his radar for a while.” He believes Five Flags has landed one of the rising stars in the country music business.
“He has slowly been coming along and growing (his fan base) over the years,” Cook said. “I think, in another year or so, he is going to explode in popularity.”
The show should reinforce Dubuque’s status as an emerging hotspot for country entertainment, Cook added.
“There’s a lot of country in this market,” Cook said. “I feel like all the venues in town are in a slugfest, trying to one-up each other. It’s been fun, and the bar keeps getting ratcheted up in terms of quality.”
Meanwhile, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will headline a hip-hop showcase at Five Flags.
The Cleveland-based quintet formed in the early 1990s and broke through later that decade with its massive hit “Tha Crossroads.”
The group will be joined by guests Twista and Do or Die. Twista had a breakout hit in 2004 when the rapper released the hit song “Slow Jamz” in collaboration with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx.
Cook said the decision to book Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was partially inspired by the massive success of this year’s Nelly concert.
The chart-topping hip-hop artist drew 3,400 people this summer — the highest attendance of any concert this year at Five Flags.
“We expected that show to do well but were surprised at just how much excitement there was,” said Cook. “It really struck a chord, and we wanted to try it again.”
Tickets to the Bone Thugs- N-Harmony show start at $27. Tickets to the Cole Swindell concert start at $39.50.