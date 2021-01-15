Ballots now are available and can be cast early in a special primary election being held for a Dubuque City Council seat.
Susan Farber, John Pregler and Nichole Weber are running in the primary for the Ward 1 seat, which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 2. The top two vote-getters will move on to the March 2 special election.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the seat after Brett Shaw resigned when he moved from Dubuque, but in August, a citizens’ petition calling for a special election was filed.
Early ballots can be cast at the Dubuque County Election Office on the fourth floor of the county courthouse in Dubuque from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Feb. 1. The office will be open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 29 and Feb. 1.
The county reports that "due to the small number of eligible voters, the Election Annex will not be open for early voting."
Early ballots that can be mailed in also can be picked up at the Election Office or by requesting them via the “request an absentee ballot” link at dubuquecountyiowa.gov Requests to mail an early ballot must be received 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
Completed ballots need to be postmarked by Feb. 1 or returned to the Election Office in the Court House by 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
For more information, call Election Office at 563-589-4457.