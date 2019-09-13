PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The 911 phone service in Crawford County was down as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department announced the outage in a social media message.
It said that the only way to contact that department or the Prairie du Chien Police Department was by calling 608-326-8414.
"All of our other lines -- including 911 -- are down," the post states. "If you have an emergency, please call our regular line at 608-326-8414."
Prairie du Chien was among the many area communities to suffer heavy flooding during Thursday night's storms.
The sheriff's department reported that as of late Thursday:
- Wisconsin 35 was closed from just north of Prairie du Chien to Wisconsin 171, south of Ferryville.
- Vineyard Road outside of Prairie du Chien was closed north of Hoffland Lane.
- Mill Coulee Road north of Prairie du Chien was closed.