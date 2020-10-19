Early-voting sites will be held at various times and locations through Nov. 2 in Dubuque County.

Voter identification is required at all locations, according to a press release from County Auditor Denise Dolan.

Early-voting will be available at the following sites and times:

Dubuque County Courthouse auditor’s office, 720 Central Ave.

  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 30.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Dubuque County Election Annex, 75 Locust St.

  • 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 30.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

AY McDonald Lobby, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.

  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Loras College Fieldhouse, 1450 Alta Vista St.

  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

Clarke University Atrium, 1550 Clarke Drive.

  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Worthington Community Center, 216 First Ave. W

  • 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

New Vienna City Hall, 1951 Church St.

  • 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Holy Cross City Hall, 938 Church St.

  • 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Asbury City Hall, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive

  • 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St.

  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

