It was as if nothing — yet everything — had changed.
Parents and grandparents, sisters and brothers filled the bleachers in the gymnasium to cheer on their prides and joy. The fledgling basketball players scampered up and down the court, sometimes even without double-dribbling or traveling, and screamed with delight after every made basket.
And there I was yet again, on the sideline as a youth coach.
Only this time, I was coaching against a man named Ryan, whom I coached along with my oldest son, Jay, back when they were 8-year-olds. And, instead of players with names such as Andy, Danny and Jimmy, I’m coaching kids such as Zy’Air, Kiyon and Cinque through the Dubuque Dream Center’s well-structured basketball program.
A young educator named, Tim, is the head coach of our group of kids ranging in age from kindergarten through fourth grade. We’re allowed to play in the first-second grade Y League on Saturday mornings at Carver Elementary School because our players are primarily beginners.
We do have a couple of pretty tall kids, however, so we win more games than we lose. (An advanced group of third- and fourth-grade Dream Center players, coached by Jayden, play in that age division.)
It’s been the most challenging — and most rewarding — coaching stint of my career. Which only seems fitting and fair.
As Dream Center Executive Director Robert Kimble explained in a 2021 Telegraph Herald story, “The highest demographics of the students we serve are the most at risk for anxiety, depression and other brain health challenges. Over 70% of Dream Center students have experienced high adverse childhood experiences — parent suicides, parent murders, sibling murders, sexual abuse, parent death from health issues, parental incarceration, peer-to-peer violence. We are literally, on a regular basis, dealing with major adverse childhood traumatic experiences with our students and families. It can be hard to handle emotionally because of our love for them.”
The love shows, from Robert and Development Director Racquel McClellan on down to some of the most dedicated volunteers such as Sharon, Doug and Jeanne. The program of academics, meals and enrichment activities, known as Sparks, provides a great after-school experience for the children. The Center also is a ministry of Radius Church.
Faith helped lead me to this place and time. I’m all for the awareness, discussions and symposiums on equality and equity, but I wanted to dig into the nitty-gritty and get involved hands-on.
I watched during the first couple of practices how the kids were slipping and sliding around on the basketball court. How could I not donate toward a pair of new shoes during that particular fundraiser? Not only did I later witness the sheer joy as the boys unwrapped their boxes of shoes, I received this thank-you note in the mail:
“Hello, thanke you for buying me shoes. My mom is struglying and she is barly coming by. So thank you.”
I’ve seen first-grader Jamarciano request more and more challenging mathematical addition problems during academic time, and then proudly go show his results to other volunteer mentors. But an interaction with fourth-grader Zy’Air has left the biggest mutual impression.
As the tallest and most skilled player on our team, he was dismayed when he realized he was playing in a first- and second-grade league.
“I should be with kids my own age,” he told me during meal time. I explained that if he worked hard on a few things, someday he might.
“But for now,” I suggested, “just be the very best player in this league. Not everyone gets a lot of chances to be the very best at something.”
He smiled, and I remembered how bummed out I was as a senior on my high school cross country team after having a bad race and being dropped to the JV team for our hometown invitational.
Even though I was embarrassed, I still went out and finished first out of 64 JV runners — one of the only times I ever was the very best.
I don’t know if I’ll be back coaching at the Dream Center next year. There are so many things I want to do during retirement. For the time being, I’ll just give it my best (jump!) shot and perhaps plant a few seeds in some young minds.
