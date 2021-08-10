BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The City of Boscobel released information Monday aimed at assisting residents impacted by Saturday’s tornado.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service on Monday updated its assessment of the tornado, saying it packed winds of 160 mph, had a maximum width of six-tenths of a mile and was on the ground for 10.6 miles.
The City of Boscobel advised residents who “would like someone to reach out to discuss your needs” to call 608-375-5001 and press 4.
The city announced that brush and tree debris could be taken to the airport, where someone is stationed to inspect loads and show people where to dump the materials. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 15.
The city stated that cash donations for those impacted are being accepted at City Hall and Community First Bank. Checks should be made payable to Boscobel Area Tornado Relief Donation Fund.
Donations are being accepted at Boscobel Fire Department, 500 Wisconsin Ave., of the following items: food and drinks, ice, coolers, gloves, ear plugs, safety vests and garbage bags. Clothing and furniture donations are not being accepted there.
Those wanting to volunteer to help with cleanup should check in at the fire station between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Sunday.