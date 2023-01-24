Ronald Henry

Ronald Henry and his mother, Tonya Makinye

 Contributed

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities today released additional information about the ongoing search for a man who went missing from rural Platteville.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department released an updated timeline on efforts to locate Ronald Henry, 34, who was reported missing Dec. 7. The update stated the investigation is ongoing, although it warned the department is “beginning to run out of credible leads.”

