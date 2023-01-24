PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities today released additional information about the ongoing search for a man who went missing from rural Platteville.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department released an updated timeline on efforts to locate Ronald Henry, 34, who was reported missing Dec. 7. The update stated the investigation is ongoing, although it warned the department is “beginning to run out of credible leads.”
Since Henry's disappearance, the release states, the department has conducted several ground and aerial searches, completed nearly 50 interviews and combed through hours of security and surveillance footage.
The updated timeline states Henry arrived in Platteville on Dec. 1 to “stay and work for a few weeks to obtain money for a sporting event he had won tickets to” and was last seen around 3 a.m. Dec. 5 after returning from a social gathering to the home he was staying at on Condry Road.
The release states he was gone by 7:30 a.m., but that others at the home thought he had left to meet friends in the area. He was not reported missing until Dec. 7 after friends and family could not get in touch with him.
A search then was immediately conducted in the area he was last seen using officers on foot and a drone with thermal capabilities. The release also outlines several followup searches that have taken place in the nearly two months since, which cumulatively covered more than 2,500 acres.
As previously reported, those searches were done using K9s, helicopters and drones in collaboration with surrounding and statewide emergency departments. The department also sought help from the state Division of Criminal Investigation.
Anyone with information about the case should call the sheriff's department at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through the Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.