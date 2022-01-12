Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa – Law enforcement and hospital officials in Delaware County report a scam involving Medicare card numbers.
Manchester police and Regional Medical Center both posted online warnings of the scam.
The scammers are using the hospital’s phone number and trying to obtain Medicare information from residents.
The police advise recipients of such calls to hang up and report the call to 1-800-633-4227. Additional information about protection from scams can be found online at https://bit.ly/3FniSkn.
