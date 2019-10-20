News in your town

Stockton schools in session today after police investigation refutes rumored threat

East Dubuque street to be closed Wednesday through Friday for paving

Chart-topping country star to return to Dubuque venue

Chart-topping country star to return to Dubuque venue

UPDATE: Police: Dubuque woman arrested for threats that prompted brief school lockdown

Dubuque organization to host food giveaway this weekend

Open houses set for Sunday at Dubuque fire stations

Walking among art: A virtual tour through Dubuque's street mural collection

Open houses set for today at Dubuque fire stations

UPDATE: Voter turnout still sluggish this afternoon for Dubuque City Council primary election

4 Dubuque locations affected by Hy-Vee malware attack

UPDATE: Darlington bridge reopens as water recedes; police urge caution

4 Dubuque locations affected by Hy-Vee malware attack

Dubuque detours

Swelling river prompts bridge closure in Darlington, cancellation of school

Dubuque detours

40 years in the making: Galena Country Fair marks a milestone in longstanding 'busiest weekend of the year'

Dubuque detours

Flash flood watch issued for tri-state area

Earlville man's murder trial among most-read stories on TH website in September

GALLERY: Most-read TH stories from September

Flash flood watch issued for tri-state area

Dubuque detours

UPDATE: Julien Dubuque Bridge reopens after midday crash

CORRECTED: Forum planned for Dubuque Community School Board candidates

Dubuque detours

CORRECTED: Police ID person seriously injured in crash in downtown Dubuque

UPDATE: Police: 1 seriously injured in crash in downtown Dubuque

Dubuque detours

Forum set for 6 Dubuque council candidates squaring off in primary election

Dubuque detours

Police: 1 arrested after 3 masked men with golf club, BB gun assault Dubuque resident in home

UPDATE: Prairie du Chien teen safely located

Dubuque County Sheriff's Department warns of email scammers posing as local priests

Comic known for 'Whose Line is it, Anyway?' coming to Dubuque for hypnosis-improv show

Police: Man picked lock with knife, sexually assaulted girl in Dubuque

Guilty: Jury in Dubuque finds man killed wife with corn rake, triggering life sentence

Dubuque County Sheriff's Department warns of email scammers posing as local priests