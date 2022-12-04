You might have seen him around town. He would have been wearing a Texas Rangers baseball cap. Or you might have spotted him jogging through the streets of Dubuque. White hair, white beard. Thin guy.

He was a copy editor at the Telegraph Herald from 2000 to 2015. And he was one of a kind. John Stiles died at the age of 76 on Nov. 25 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Brown was an editor at the TH for more than 15 years. He now is a business and marketing instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.