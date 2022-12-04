You might have seen him around town. He would have been wearing a Texas Rangers baseball cap. Or you might have spotted him jogging through the streets of Dubuque. White hair, white beard. Thin guy.
He was a copy editor at the Telegraph Herald from 2000 to 2015. And he was one of a kind. John Stiles died at the age of 76 on Nov. 25 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.
When we die, people will say a lot of nice things about us. Our family and closest friends will never forget us. But there are some people who intersect our lives for a relatively brief period of time and leave an indelible mark.
John Stiles was one of those people. He was unique. He was a character. And he was a great guy.
He was born in Galesburg, Ill., and served in the Vietnam War (where he believes he contracted the seed that would become lung cancer — and he’s probably right). He was in the 101st Airborne Division and liked to tell the story about the first time he was ever in a plane, he jumped out of it. Then he began a long career in journalism that would take him to Indiana, Texas, New Mexico and finally Dubuque.
Being a journalist was in his blood. As former TH sports writer Clete Campbell said, “He was one of the last journalism cowboys.”
Of course, it was in Dubuque where John and I crossed paths. The copy editors at the TH work at night, doing the final editing and designing the pages of the paper. As the city editor at the time, I would have occasional night shifts, and shortly after Stiles began his tenure in Dubuque I noticed it was always a lot more — how should I say this — “interesting” when the new guy in the Texas Rangers hat (which he wore every day) was working.
The copy desk was across the room from my desk, and you seldom heard the conversations in that area unless something got Stiles riled up. One of his legendary outbursts was the famous line, “No way a cat can get at a turtle!” I never really heard the entire story, but apparently there was a disagreement as to whether a cat could indeed get at a turtle.
Another famous Stiles declaration was that Neil Diamond was the handsomest man he had ever met.
Perhaps my favorite Stiles statement involved Johnny Bench. I can’t print it in a family newspaper, but if you see me sometime, ask me about it.
Stiles rarely called you by your name. Everyone had a nickname. Usually these nicknames weren’t very elaborate. I was Ken Man. Dave Kettering was Big Dave. That was a lot of it — either putting “man” at the end of your name or “big” in front of it. But there were a few others — Kittles and Bits, Poodles, Timbo, Kylie Coyote and my favorite, Bam Bam. One night, Stiles was editing an article written by Eileen Mozinski and he wasn’t sure what the word “bam” meant in her story. So, he called her, and she said, “It should say ‘barn.’” Well, it did say “barn.” Everyone got a laugh out of that, including Stiles. But somehow, “Bam Bam” became her nickname, not his.
Dave Kettering and I became closer friends with Stiles through the game of golf. Dave and I, and occasionally others, would play golf once a week in the morning before work. Shortly after he joined the TH, Stiles became a permanent fixture. When he started playing, he was really bad. By the time he retired, he was beating me more often than not (not a huge accomplishment, but still).
We also started having lunch at least once a week, usually at HuHot. We called it the Dillweed Lunch, after one of John’s favorite words. He had a lot of favorite words and expressions — “I’ll be go to hell,” and simply “Oh, yeah!” were a few that I can repeat in this space. There are many I cannot.
Dave and I did like to play practical jokes on Stiles. One time, we had a tee time at Deere Run in the Quad Cities and he was so excited. I crafted an email to make it look like it came from Deere Run telling him his tee time was canceled due to ground repairs. He came over to my desk and said, “Are you ready to play Deere Run?” I said, “Of course.”
“Well you’re not!” he replied. “Ground repairs!”
I acted disappointed. I think I waited a few hours to tell him it was a joke.
There was so much more to Stiles than sharing practical jokes. He had tremendous work ethic, as displayed by his drive to become a pretty good golfer. He had a gruff, cynical exterior. When you got to know him, though, you found he was a sentimental teddy bear underneath. He had a gift for writing and wrote hysterical poems in honor of co-workers who were leaving the company for other jobs. He loved his family. The last time I spoke to him, about a week before he died, he gushed about how well his grandchildren were doing.
The thing I admired most about John Stiles, however, was that he was himself. He believed what he believed and he wouldn’t compromise his values.
You never asked yourself, “I wonder what Stiles really thinks?” or “Is there something he isn’t telling me?” You always knew where he stood.
In our last conversation, I told him how much I respected him for that. His response was, “Well, that’s got me in a lot of trouble.”
I know that resolve cost him jobs and opportunities. It earned him a lot of friends as well. People who respected his honesty and accepted his uniqueness.
So, here’s a tip of a Texas Rangers cap to you, Big John. Godspeed.
