Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Authorities in Maquoketa have re-opened a portion of the town that was blocked off while a "gas-based chemical leak" was contained and cleaned.
The leak was first reported by officials in a text message alert sent to Maquoketa residents at approximately 10:50 a.m.
A social media post on the city's Facebook page said traffic was limited in the North Main Street corridor and surrounding blocks as the leak was contained.
City officials asked businesses and residents to shelter in place until approximately 11:30 a.m., at which time a social media post said the leak had been contained and cleaned.
City officials said the public was not in danger while cleanup efforts took place.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.