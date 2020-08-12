News in your town

Car stolen from Kieler found burned 2 counties away

Ford recalls midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks

UPDATE: Authorities: Body 'consistent' with missing rural Galena woman pulled from river in Missouri

Wisconsin voters head to polls today for partisan primary

Car stolen from Kieler found burned 2 counties away

Ullrich: Selfie-examination on a goldfish kind of day

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning extended for parts of Dubuque County, 5 other local counties

Delaware County to hold second 'dairy box distribution'

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

UPDATE: Stretch of U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County reopened after semi crash

Peosta police release 2 photos of suspect in multiple burglaries

Peosta police release 2 photos of suspect in multiple burglaries

Dubuque police: Man posing as Mediacom employee talked way into residence

Dubuque police: Man posing as Mediacom employee talked way into residence

Authorities seek man who failed to return to Dubuque correctional facility

Citing COVID-19, Dubuque bar, music venue shuts down permanently

Authorities seek man who failed to return to Dubuque correctional facility

Dubuque bar owner critically ill with COVID-19; fundraiser launched

Dyersville-area road closed for 3-4 weeks for utility work

UPDATE: Phone service restored for Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department, courthouse

Our opinion: Naming Dubuque airport terminal for Martin a great step

Dubuque church, food bank to host food distribution event

Multicultural Family Center food giveaway set for Thursday

Multicultural Family Center food giveaway set for Thursday

FIRST IN TH: Chart-topping rapper coming to Dubuque

Local officials: Governor's office orders large reduction in sample collection at Dubuque Test Iowa site

Biz Buzz: Riverside eatery in East Dubuque; new mobile coffee business; upcycling center moving

County fairs adapt to allow 4-H members to showcase their work

Heat advisory today for all of Illinois, most of Iowa, Wisconsin

Authorities: Man tried to lure girl into vehicle near Platteville, 2nd such incident this week

Dubuque officials seek to locate dog who attacked other dogs, owner

UPDATE: U.S. 20 near Galena reopens after multiple-vehicle crash

Dubuque officials seek to locate dog who attacked other dogs, owner

Iowa governor requires at least half in-person classes; Dubuque superintendent says order shouldn't impact plans

Authorities: Man tried to lure girl into vehicle near Platteville, 2nd such incident this week

Getting into a flap

Stretch of busy Dubuque roadway to close for months

City of Dubuque releases details on applying for council opening