A Dubuque church will hold a free, drive-thru food distribution event Saturday, Jan. 29.

St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, partnering with the St. Stephen's Food Bank branch of River Bend Food Bank, will begin distributing food at 9 a.m. at the church at 60 S. Algona Ave.

Food will be distributed until 11 a.m. or until supplies are exhausted 

