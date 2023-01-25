Dubuque police seek the public's help in locating a man who allegedly started an apartment fire over the weekend.
Police seek to arrest Jamir J. Jordan, 33, of Dubuque, on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree burglary.
The charges relate to a fire at 625 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 5, at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday. The fire was contained to a bedroom, and no injuries were reported.
A press release states that one occupant of the apartment was asleep at the time and evacuated when she woke up and smelled smoke.
Court documents state that the woman reported she could see flames coming from the room of her roommate Alexis Haupert, 19, but Haupert was out of town at the time.
During an ensuing investigation, officers found that Jordan entered the apartment prior to the fire and had "stolen several items, including clothing, jewelry and electronics," the release states.
"The fire was apparently then set by igniting various items within this apartment," the release states.
Court documents state that in addition to the fire in Haupert's room, a separate bedroom contained a clothing rack full of baby clothing.
"Within these clothes, four pieces were partially burned with fire damage," the document states. "(A Dubuque Fire Department fire marshal) indicated the damages were consistent with someone intentionally starting clothes on fire."
An incident report connected to the fire lists a $300 television as a stolen item and about $100 worth of clothing as burned. Court documents state that a Wi-Fi router, a small box of jewelry and several pairs of shoes also were missing. Lt. Brendan Welsh told the Telegraph Herald that investigators were looking for other electronic items as well.
Court documents state that Jordan, who knows Haupert, was captured on cameras leaving 625 Rhomberg with a flat-screen TV and "a large, black garbage bag filled with unknown items" at 5:03 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information on Jordan should call police at 563-589-4415, or tips can be submitted online at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
A GoFundMe fundraising page for Haupert and her 11-month-old son has been set up.
