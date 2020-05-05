A boil advisory was issued Monday night for about 200 residences near Gay Park in Dubuque.
The declaration came in the wake of a water main break near the intersection of Muscatine and West 28th streets that caused a loss of pressure in the water distribution system. That raised the possibility of “bacterial contamination,” according to a city press release.
A map of the affected area is available at TelegraphHerald.com.
Crews were working to repair the water main on Monday night. After service is restored and the system is repressurized, bacteria samples will be collected and tested.
Testing takes approximately 48 hours for confirmation, according to the city.
City officials advise affected residents to bring water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before drinking or using it for ice, brushing teeth or food preparation. Unboiled tap water can be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes.
For more information, contact the City of Dubuque Water Department at 563-589-4291 or visit www.cityofdubuque.org/water.